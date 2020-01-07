Authorities investigating burglary of over 150 storage units in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating a burglary of more than 150 storage units at Derrel’s Mini Storage, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Derrel’s Mini Storage is on Santa Fe Drive in Merced.

The first burglary took place on Jan. 1, and the thieves broke into more than 100 storage units stealing personal belongings in those units.

The second burglary took place Tuesday morning, and the thieves broke into another 50 storage units.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Bureau is asking storage unit renters to call Derrel’s Mini Storage to check on the condition of their storage units.

Officials are asking anyone who may have information regarding the burglary to call Detective Aaron Goins at 209-385-7472.

