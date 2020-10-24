Authorities investigating armed robbery in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating an armed robbery in northwest Fresno Friday night.

Authorities say a suspect wearing a Halloween mask entered Highway Liquor store on Shaw Ave at around 9:00 p.m. armed with a handgun.

The suspect left the area in an unknown vehicle similar to a van or an SUV with money the suspect took from the store. Detectives are on the scene with a translator attempting to get further due to a language barrier.

No injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.