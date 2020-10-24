Authorities investigating armed robbery in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating an armed robbery in northwest Fresno Friday night.

Authorities say a suspect wearing a Halloween mask entered Highway Liquor store on Shaw Ave at around 9:00 p.m. armed with a handgun.

The suspect left the area in an unknown vehicle similar to a van or an SUV with money the suspect took from the store. Detectives are on the scene with a translator attempting to get further due to a language barrier.

No injuries were reported.

