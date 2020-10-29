Authorities investigating after a body was found in front of a southwest Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno Police are investigating after a body was found in front of a home in southwest Fresno Thursday.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call in the area of Waterman Avenue and Kern Street at around 12:30 p.m.

Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department says when officers arrived they found the body deceased at the scene with injuries.

During the investigating authorities say they looked into ShotSpotter’s alerts but say there was none Thursday morning. Officials say there was a ShotSpotter alert Wednesday night at around 9:00 p.m in the area of Tulare Street and Potter Avenue. It has not been confirmed if the ShotSpotter call was related to the dead body.

The victim is a man in his 30s. The identification has not been released.

“We’re hoping to get some further details out here as we’re doing a canvas trying to locate witnesses, surveillance video or any type of physical evidence,” Bowlan said.

The investigation is on going.

