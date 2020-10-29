Authorities investigating after a body was found in front of a southwest Fresno home

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno Police are investigating after a body was found in front of a home in southwest Fresno Thursday.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call in the area of Waterman Avenue and Kern Street at around 12:30 p.m.

Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department says when officers arrived they found the body deceased at the scene with injuries.

During the investigating authorities say they looked into ShotSpotter’s alerts but say there was none Thursday morning. Officials say there was a ShotSpotter alert Wednesday night at around 9:00 p.m in the area of Tulare Street and Potter Avenue. It has not been confirmed if the ShotSpotter call was related to the dead body.

The victim is a man in his 30s. The identification has not been released.

“We’re hoping to get some further details out here as we’re doing a canvas trying to locate witnesses, surveillance video or any type of physical evidence,” Bowlan said.

The investigation is on going.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.