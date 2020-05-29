Authorities investigate man’s death in Huron as homicide

HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Huron are investigating the death of a man late Thursday night as a homicide.

The body, identified as a man about 40 years old, was found after a 911 call came around 11:15 p.m. in the area of 16000 6th St.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. No suspects are in custody.

No other information was immediately available.

