Authorities investigate homicide in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a remote section of Death Valley National Park.

The suspect, identified as Zachary Salyer, 34, of Amargosa Valley, Nevada, called the Nye County Sheriff’s Office around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday and said he had shot the victim at a dry lake bed near the town, the National Park Service said. He was arrested by Inyo County deputies as the crime occurred in their jurisdiction, charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Inyo County Jail.

Salyer is being held on $1 million bail.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that the victim was Salyer’s roommate, but authorities are withholding their identity before notifying next of kin.

The park service said the shooting occurred in a rarely-visited section of the park near Amargosa Valley.

The investigation into the homicide continues.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.