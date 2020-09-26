Authorities investigate homicide at Parlier apartment complex

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –An homicide investigation is ongoing in Parlier following a Friday night altercation at an apartment complex, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Reedley Police at 6:45 p.m. received a report of an injured person at the Adventist Health Reedley medical center, Lt. Brandon Pursell said. An adult male, identified as Julio Diaz, 21, of Parlier suffered injuries from an altercation and was dropped off at the emergency room by a friend.

Diaz was later declared dead.

Police determined that the altercation occurred at an apartment complex in the area of 595 Bigger St. in Parlier and transferred the investigation to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Pursell said. It was found that the incident was gang-related.

Anyone with information on the incident or witnessed the altercation between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

