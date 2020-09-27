Authorities investigate home burglary in Merced, antique firearm stolen

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a house burglary that took place on Saturday.

Officers say an unknown suspect broke into the home of the 87-year-old victim and stole items while she was asleep just before 7:00 a.m.

The suspect stole electronics and an antique firearm from the 1920’s.

The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the community to identify the subject in this photo.

Photo: Merced Police Department



Officers say they reviewed surveillance footage from the neighborhood and nearby businesses and obtained photographs and videos of a person of interest.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Stewart at 209-388-7836 or by email at stewartz@cityofmerced.org.

