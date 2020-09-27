Authorities investigate home burglary in Merced, antique firearm stolen

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a house burglary that took place on Saturday.
Officers say an unknown suspect broke into the home of the 87-year-old victim and stole items while she was asleep just before 7:00 a.m.
The suspect stole electronics and an antique firearm from the 1920’s.
The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the community to identify the subject in this photo.
Officers say they reviewed surveillance footage from the neighborhood and nearby businesses and obtained photographs and videos of a person of interest.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Stewart at 209-388-7836 or by email at stewartz@cityofmerced.org.
