Authorities investigate back-to-back shootings in Fresno, city’s 28th homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno police are investigating back-to-back shootings after a day of violence Friday.

One man was killed after being gunned down in broad daylight, and in a separate incident, a 5-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet.

Police said the homicide was the city’s 28th.

They said a 44-year-old man was gunned down around 2:20 p.m. at Elm and Grove avenues after leaving Westside Market.

A man who identified himself as the victim’s uncle said this is his third nephew to be shot and killed and this victim had teenage children.

“He’s a family man. That’s wrong. He didn’t bother nobody he didn’t do anything to nobody,” he said.

Investigators said three people approached the victim in the parking lot, there was an argument, and one person opened fire.

The victim was hit multiple times in the stomach and died at Community Regional Medical Center.

“As the suspect was fleeing on foot he did reach over his shoulder and fire additional rounds that could have struck anyone out here. There a lot of women, children and residents who were out and could have been shot as a result of this senseless act of violence,” Sgt. Andre Benson said.

Police said they have identified the suspect and are working to make an arrest.

Less than four hours later a call of another shooting at Hawes and Delno avenues.

“The residents there were having a birthday party and called in advising that a child had just been shot,” Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Police said a car with several males pulled up and got into an argument with people at the party, and started firing.

The bullets caught a 5-year-old girl in the crossfire.

She was shot in the leg, but is expected to be OK.

Officers are now gearing up for what could be a very busy weekend.

“It is Labor Day, we have high temperatures. We’ll have to wait and see,” Dooley said.

