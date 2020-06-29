Authorities in Coalinga are investigating multiple gang-related shootings within the last week

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Coalinga are investigating multiple gang-related shootings that occurred within the last week.

Officers responded to the area of Warthan and Sacramento Street for reports being fired in the area on Sunday, June 21 at about 9:53 p.m.

When authorities arrived they say the reporting party had told authorities their friend had been shot by unknown subject in a dark-colored sedan.

During the investigation, several shell casings were recovered in the area and the vehicle was last seen fleeing on Sacramento Street, according to authorities.

Later during the week on Tuesday, June 23 at around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to Tara Glenn Apartment Complex for reports of shots being fired into an apartment.

When authorities arrived they say they contacted a victim who said she was inside her apartment with her two young children when she heard a loud bang and noticed the glass from her window break.

While authorities were investigating, they found a 12-gauge shotgun was used by the suspect(s).

One round was fired into the apartment, narrowly missing one of the victim’s children, officers say.

Authorities believe the intended target was a neighboring gang member.

On that same day at around 12 p.m., officers responded to the West Wood Apartment Complex on a report of people being shot at.

Authorities say the victims were known as gang members and were sitting outside of their apartment when a dark-colored sedan passed by, firing several rounds at the group.

The group ran inside of their apartment and the vehicle fled the area, through the apartments. Nobody was injured during the shooting, according to officers.

The Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and is asking anybody with any information to call (559) 935-1525.

