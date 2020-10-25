Authorities identify man killed in shooting during north Fresno neighbor dispute

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have identified a man that was shot and killed Saturday during a neighbor dispute in north Fresno.

The victim, identified as Francisco Franquez, 50, of Fresno, was killed during a dispute with a neighbor in the area of Sierra Avenue and Clark Street, just east of Blackstone Avenue, said Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Fresno Police reported that the suspect, a 49-year-old Fresno man, turned himself in and was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Saturday without incident.

The investigation into the homicide continues.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com