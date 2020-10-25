Authorities identify man killed in shooting during north Fresno neighbor dispute

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have identified a man that was shot and killed Saturday during a neighbor dispute in north Fresno.

The victim, identified as Francisco Franquez, 50, of Fresno, was killed during a dispute with a neighbor in the area of Sierra Avenue and Clark Street, just east of Blackstone Avenue, said Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Fresno Police reported that the suspect, a 49-year-old Fresno man, turned himself in and was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Saturday without incident.

The investigation into the homicide continues.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.