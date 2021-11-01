Authorities identify man killed in Fresno shooting

Photo of Emilio Marez provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who passed away from his injuries following a shooting in Fresno last week.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were called out to the area of Orchard and Belmont avenues after it was reported that multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

As officers were responding, several other people called 9-1-1 to report that a man had been shot in the area.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Emilio Marez on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Marez was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he passed away from his injuries a short time later.

While investigating the shooting, detectives reportedly learned that Marez was near the entrance to an alleyway on Orchard Avenue when someone opened fire in his direction, striking him several times.

Following the shooting, police say the suspect ran away and has not yet been identified.

Detectives are working to find witnesses to the shooting or video surveillance of the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.