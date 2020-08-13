Authorities identify man found shot to death near Orosi

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities Thursday have released the identity of the 19-year-old man found shot to death near Orosi.

Jorge Cruz Abreu, 19, of Orosi was found shot to death Wednesday by Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 6 a.m. in the area of Road 136 and Avenue 440, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. He was found dead on the bank of the Friant-Kern Canal.

An autopsy was completed and determined the cause of death was several gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

