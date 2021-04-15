Authorities identify man found shot inside crashed car in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Authorities have identified the victim found dead inside a crashed car in Fresno County on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Pacer Hampton, 56 of Fresno. He died after suffering gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Investigators say they do not know what led to Hampton’s death. The first report came in around 2:15 p.m. near Olive and Polk avenues from a service worker who called to say that a man was inside a car that had crashed through a fence and that it looked like someone was asleep inside.

The homicide investigation is the first for Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies in 2021. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s office.