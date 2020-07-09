Authorities identify 21-year-old man shot and killed in Pixley

PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have identified the 21-year-old man shot and killed Monday night in Pixley.

Jorge Flores, of Pixley, was determinded to have been killed by a single gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to Ashley Ritchie, spokeswoman for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is still under investigation and detectives have not established a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lowry or Sgt. Steve Sanchez with the homicide unit at 559-733-6218.

