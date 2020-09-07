Authorities conducting arson invesitgation in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sanger Police Department is conducting an arson investigation that happened early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they reported to a vehicle that was on fire in the 2300 block of Lorena Ave at 5:55 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a truck burning in the driveway of a home. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent any damage to any other vehicles or structures near the area.

The victim and neighboring residents were able to provide video surveillance, which showed a man ride up on a bicycle and light the truck on fire. The man poured an accelerant onto the vehicle, then lit it on fire before fleeing the area on the bike, according to authorities.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 5’10, 220lbs, wearing light-colored pants, a light-colored shirt, dark shoes, and riding a white mountain bike.

Sanger Police Investigators are requesting the publics’ help in identifying the suspect. If you have any information about this event or the person involved, you are asked to call the Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8522.

