VIDEO: Authorities attempting to identify, locate burglary suspect caught breaking into garage

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify and locate a burglary suspect caught on camera breaking into a garage.

Authorities say the suspect broke into the garage on Sept. 15 at about 12:30 p.m. at a home located near the intersection of Temperance and McKinley avenues in Fresno.

The homeowner was in their house at the time of the break-in.

Surveillance captured images of the man who appears to be white, 25-40 years old, approximately 5’8’ – 6’0 tall.

Officials say he has an average build, shaved head, and a goatee. He was seen wearing black sunglasses, a red t-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and black gloves.

The suspect was seen leaving the area on a black electric scooter.

Any information on this suspect should contact Detective Hixson at 559-600-8061 or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.