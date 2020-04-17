Authorities ask for help in 18-year-old cold case murder in Fresno County

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Fresno County are asking for the public’s help in a 2002 cold case.

On June 18, 2002, Fresno County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives assisted Sanger Police officers at the scene of a homicide on the 700 block of J Street.

The victim was later identified as Robert Jose Miralavi, 36.

Miralavi was shot and killed outside of his residence. He is survived by his wife and children.

Detectives have revisited this case due to the development of new leads and are closer to the goal of arresting the person responsible for this murder. Detectives believe the public may also have information regarding this homicide and after 18 years are now willing to come forward. Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Galindo at (559) 600-8215.

Residents may also contact Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

