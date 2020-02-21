Authorities ask for help finding wanted motorcycle gang member

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a motorcycle street gang member wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Jesse Verdugo, 47, of Fresno, is described as being 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He may have a mustache and beard.

Anyone who knows Verdugo’s location should call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. All tips to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.