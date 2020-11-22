7 arrested in Visalia anti-human trafficking operation

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A total of seven people were arrested Thursday during a multi-agency anti-human trafficking operation in Visalia, according to Visalia Police.
Officers and detectives with Visalia Police, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and Tulare Police conducted a human trafficking “John” detail in the city, said Sgt. Mike Short. The following six men were contacted for allegedly soliciting sexual acts:
- Gabriel Contreras, 36
- Song Cho, 26
- Pedro Arciga- Valero, 29
- Domingo Aguinaga, 43
- Luis Torres- Suarez, 35
- Dowdy, Darren Dowdy, 21
The individuals were arrested by officers and booked into the Tulare County Jail.
Short said a seventh person was contacted during the operation and charges related to solicitation of prostitution will be filed with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
