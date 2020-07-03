One dead after traffic collision hit-and-run outside of Fresno, CHP says

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Major traffic collision leaves one dead outside of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Fresno Area CHP Communications Center says they received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Shields Avenue at the intersection with Howard Avenue. at around 8:00 p.m.

Authorities say an unidentified driver, was driving a 2001, silver Toyota Corolla, southbound on Howard Avenue, while a 70-year-old male of Fresno was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer eastbound on Shields Avenue approaching the intersection of Howard Avenue.

As the Blazer entered the intersection, officers say the Corolla also entered into the intersection without yielding the right of way to the Blazer. The front end of the Corolla collided with the left rear of the Blazer causing the Blazer to overturn at least three times.

The driver of the Blazer was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected onto the roadway and pronounced deceased at the scene. The Toyota continued southbound on Howard Avenue without stopping and has not been located, according to authorities.

Investigators from the CHP say they have recovered a possible license plate of the suspect vehicle near the scene and are following up on witness information and evidence.

CHP says it is unknown if the use of alcohol or drugs was a factor in this collision.

If anyone has information regarding the felony hit and run a vehicle or it’s driver, please call the Fresno Area CHP at (559) 262-0400.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.