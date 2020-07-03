One dead after traffic collision hit-and-run outside of Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Major traffic collision leaves one dead outside of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Fresno Area CHP Communications Center says they received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Shields Avenue at the intersection with Howard Avenue. at around 8:00 p.m.

Authorities say an unidentified driver, was driving a 2001, silver Toyota Corolla, southbound on Howard Avenue, while a 70-year-old male of Fresno was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer eastbound on Shields Avenue approaching the intersection of Howard Avenue.

As the Blazer entered the intersection, officers say the Corolla also entered into the intersection without yielding the right of way to the Blazer. The front end of the Corolla collided with the left rear of the Blazer causing the Blazer to overturn at least three times.

The driver of the Blazer was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected onto the roadway and pronounced deceased at the scene. The Toyota continued southbound on Howard Avenue without stopping and has not been located, according to authorities.

Investigators from the CHP say they have recovered a possible license plate of the suspect vehicle near the scene and are following up on witness information and evidence.

CHP says it is unknown if the use of alcohol or drugs was a factor in this collision.

If anyone has information regarding the felony hit and run a vehicle or it’s driver, please call the Fresno Area CHP at (559) 262-0400.

Traffic Alert. Shields Avenue at Howard Avenue. Use an alternate route due to a major injury hit and run traffic collision. We are actively looking for a 2001 silver Toyota Corolla with major front end damage. Call CHP with info at (559) 262-0400. pic.twitter.com/1ruAjS5EMS — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) July 3, 2020

