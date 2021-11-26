Auberry stabbing leaves 1 dead and 1 wounded, deputies say

Crime

by: Garrett Brown

Posted: / Updated:

Auberry, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and another has been air-lifted to a hospital after a stabbing in Auberry, according to Fresno County Sheriff officials.

Deputies responded to a call around 5:00 p.m. in the area of Auberry Mission and Rancheria roads regarding a family disturbance at a residence.

When deputies arrived, they say they located a female with stab wounds who had to be life-flighted to a local hospital and a man who was declared dead on scene. It is unknown at this time what condition the female is in. 

According to officials, a man was detained at the scene who deputies suspect to be at fault for the incident.

Authorities say there is no further information on what relationship the subjects had with one another or what lead up to the stabbings.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com