Auberry stabbing leaves 1 dead and 1 wounded, deputies say

Auberry, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and another has been air-lifted to a hospital after a stabbing in Auberry, according to Fresno County Sheriff officials.

Deputies responded to a call around 5:00 p.m. in the area of Auberry Mission and Rancheria roads regarding a family disturbance at a residence.

When deputies arrived, they say they located a female with stab wounds who had to be life-flighted to a local hospital and a man who was declared dead on scene. It is unknown at this time what condition the female is in.

According to officials, a man was detained at the scene who deputies suspect to be at fault for the incident.

Authorities say there is no further information on what relationship the subjects had with one another or what lead up to the stabbings.

This is an ongoing investigation.