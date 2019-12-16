Atwater Police officer dragged 90 feet by driver suspected to be under the influence

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Atwater Police officer was dragged 90 feet Saturday afternoon by a driver suspected to have been under the influence and is still on the loose, according to Atwater Police.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Third Street and Fir Avenue around 1 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle, Chief Michael Salvador said. They arrived to find a black man in the vehicle that appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

As officers tried to check on the driver’s condition, the driver started the car and tried to flee.

An officer was on the vehicle’s passenger side and was caught in the open door and was dragged over 90 feet before freeing himself from the moving vehicle, Salvador said.

The vehicle, described as a late model silver Toyota Camry with a bicycle rack attached to the rear, was last seen traveling north on Winton Way near Grove Street.

Police said the Camry has the following license plate attached: California 7FPH719.

Salvador said the driver is described as a light-skinned African American man, large build, with long dark dreadlocks and heavy acne scars.

The officer dragged by the vehicle suffered minor injuries at Mercy Medical Center and was released.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.

