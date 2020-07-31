Atwater Police investigate homicide near homeless encampment at back of city park

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Atwater Police are investigating a homicide Friday that occurred near a homeless encampment at the back of a city park.

Officers were sent to Osborne Park in the area of 400 E. Bellevue Road around 6:45 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male found near an irrigation canal at the back of the park, said Chief Michael Salvador. Arriving officers found an injured, unresponsive, and partially clothed man near a homeless encampment at the back fence of the park.

The man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The identity of the man has not been determined at this time, Salvador said. Officers believe he was a victim of a homicide based on the injuries seen.

Cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Atwater Police at 209-357-6384 and ask for detectives Vierra and Aguilar.

