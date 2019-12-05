Atwater Police foil homicide plot over childcare dispute

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ramon Maldonaldo, 29 (Courtesy of the Atwater Police Department)

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Chowchilla man was arrested Tuesday night in Atwater after authorities interrupted a homicide plot over a childcare dispute, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Kim Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for report of a threat, according to Chief Michael Salvador.

An investigation found the victim’s ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were in a dispute over childcare.

Ramon Maldonaldo, 29, reportedly made several threats toward the victim and his family stating that he was going to kill them, police said. He also tried to dissuade the victim from making a police report.

Salvador said this was accomplished by making further threats of harm by the use of Apple FaceTime to send photos of his weapons to reinforce the threat.

Officers learned that Maldonado was traveling from Chowchilla to Atwater to carry out the threat and set up surveillance near the victim’s residence.

Police spotted Maldonado driving his girlfriend’s vehicle near the residence and performed a felony traffic stop on the vehicle, Salvador said. Maldonado was taken into custody without incident.

Officers saw that Maldonado was wearing a GPS Monitor during the arrest. They learned that he was wearing the monitor while on bail for an aggravated kidnapping case out of Stanislaus County.

Salvador said officers found a loaded Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun stashed under the driver seat and latex gloves were found on Maldonado.

Authorities also performed a search warrant at a residence in the Chowchilla area and found an unregistered assault rifle.

Maldonado was booked into the Merced County Jail on the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to commit murder
  • Criminal threats
  • Dissuading a witness
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Prohibited person from possessing a firearm and ammunition
  • Committing a crime while out on bail

Salvador said the case is still under investigation, and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Atwater Police at 209-357-6384.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.