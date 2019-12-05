Atwater Police foil homicide plot over childcare dispute

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Chowchilla man was arrested Tuesday night in Atwater after authorities interrupted a homicide plot over a childcare dispute, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Kim Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for report of a threat, according to Chief Michael Salvador.

An investigation found the victim’s ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were in a dispute over childcare.

Ramon Maldonaldo, 29, reportedly made several threats toward the victim and his family stating that he was going to kill them, police said. He also tried to dissuade the victim from making a police report.

Salvador said this was accomplished by making further threats of harm by the use of Apple FaceTime to send photos of his weapons to reinforce the threat.

Officers learned that Maldonado was traveling from Chowchilla to Atwater to carry out the threat and set up surveillance near the victim’s residence.

Police spotted Maldonado driving his girlfriend’s vehicle near the residence and performed a felony traffic stop on the vehicle, Salvador said. Maldonado was taken into custody without incident.

Officers saw that Maldonado was wearing a GPS Monitor during the arrest. They learned that he was wearing the monitor while on bail for an aggravated kidnapping case out of Stanislaus County.

Salvador said officers found a loaded Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun stashed under the driver seat and latex gloves were found on Maldonado.

Authorities also performed a search warrant at a residence in the Chowchilla area and found an unregistered assault rifle.

Maldonado was booked into the Merced County Jail on the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit murder

Criminal threats

Dissuading a witness

Possession of a stolen firearm

Prohibited person from possessing a firearm and ammunition

Committing a crime while out on bail

Salvador said the case is still under investigation, and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Atwater Police at 209-357-6384.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.