ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homicide investigation is underway after an unhoused man was stabbed multiple times and assaulted Monday morning, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Police say around 9:20 a.m. they responded to a call of an injured person at Osborne Park in the 500 block of East Bellevue Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds throughout his body. They learned an altercation took place and the victim was stabbed and assaulted by a metal horseshoe. The 26-year-old unhoused victim was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

After conducting an investigation, detectives took 42-year-old David Lucas into custody on suspicion of being the one who inflicted the wounds. Lucas, said to be unhoused, was booked under suspicion of attempted murder.

Atwater Police thanks the residents on scene who provided critical assistance on scene. Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384.