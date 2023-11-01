ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after officers recovered an Amazon delivery truck he allegedly stole in Atwater, the Atwater Police Department said.

According to the Atwater Police, on Wednesday around 2 p.m., an Amazon delivery truck was reported stolen from the 700 block of Bellevue Road.

Officers say they tracked down the vehicle and stopped it in the area of Franklin Road and Santa Fe Drive in Merced County.

Detectives identified the suspect driving the Amazon van as 41-year-old Rafael Jimenez. Officers say he was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.

The Atwater Police Department says the van was returned to Amazon to continue with their deliveries.