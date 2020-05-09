Atwater man arrested after hours-long hostage situation involving 15-year-old boy

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Atwater man was arrested Saturday morning after a report of gunfire turned into an approximately four-hour-long hostage situation involving a 15-year-old boy, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 1300 Fir Street, between Fifth and Third streets, around 1 a.m. for a report of gunfire, Chief Michael Salvador said. Arriving officers heard people yelling inside the residence.

The spouse of one of the residents had requested a welfare check of her husband earlier and described him as being paranoid and that he threatened her with a firearm.

The chief said officers made several attempts to contact the occupants inside the home but no one would answer the door.

Officers initially believed the spouse that called police was still inside the home with the suspect but later found that she had left with her daughter before they arrived.

Police continued to request the suspect come out of the residence for about two hours as officers learned there was a 15-year-old boy inside with the suspect, Salvador said. Authorities could hear the suspect destroying items inside the house and barricading doors to prevent officers from entering.

Surrounding residences were were evacuated as Atwater Police requested the help of Merced County Sheriff’s SWAT team until a search warrant could be obtained.

The suspect and the teen walked out of the house after a four-hour standoff and just before the SWAT team was going to serve the search warrant, Salvador said. The boy was reunited with his mother at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Jose Pedro Orozco Ceja, 38, of Atwater, was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, unlawful display of a firearm, criminal terrorist threats and child endangerment.

Officers seized four handguns and found evidence that one of the firearms had been fired during the incident.

Salvador said the case will be submitted to the county District Attorney’s Office to file formal charges.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atwater Police at 209-357-6384.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.