Atwater detectives investigating first homicide of the year

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police detectives in Atwater are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year Tuesday evening, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Shortly before 5 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of E Bellevue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located two male victims with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Modesto and is in stable condition. The second victim was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say the victims are both under the age of 18.

The shooting remains under investigation. A motive is unknown.

