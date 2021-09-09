Attempted rape of 77-year-old Merced woman ends with this man’s arrest, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man is under arrest after police say he attempted to rape a 77-year-old woman on Wednesday, whose Merced home he was staying in at the time.

According to the Merced Police Department, while Brandon Maron had been staying with the victim he forced his way into her bedroom and tried to forcibly rape the victim. The 77-year-old woman fended him off – but was injured in the process.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. and reported finding Maron a short distance from the home. He was arrested and later booked into Merced County Jail on several charges, including sexual assault and elder abuse.

