Attempted kidnapping near Fresno elementary school reported to police

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno parent is warning residents around Eaton Elementary School after what was described as an attempted kidnapping.

The incident, which was reported to Fresno Police, took place near Menlo Avenue and 7th Street Wednesday.

The parent says their teenage son was walking to the bus stop at Eaton Elementary when a man drove up behind him and followed him at the same speed he was walking. When the car door opened, the boy ran. The car chased after him until the boy managed to get home again.

The man in the car is described as white, with a bald head, and a grey goatee. The car he was driving is described as a black Dodge Charger.

Fresno Police continues to investigate the incident.

