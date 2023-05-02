MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of an armed robbery that occurred on Monday at a bank in Merced, the Merced Police Department says.

According to the police on Monday shortly after 7:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Chase Bank located at 800 West Olive Avenue for an armed robbery that had just occurred at the walk-up ATM.

Police say 26-year-old Jose Luis Nava pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded cash. Officers said the victim complied and Nava fled on a bicycle down Olivewood Drive. A description of Nava was provided to officers that responded to the call.

Then at 7:11 a.m., a sergeant saw a bicyclist matching Nava’s description head south on M Street. Officers say Nava fled and was detained near the 2500 block of K Street.

While Nava was detained police say a firearm was removed from his pants, offices say it was later determined the arm was a BB gun.

Nava was identified as the suspect, he has been booked at the Merced County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery. The victim’s money was recovered at the jail. It was hidden inside Nava’s underwear.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact Officer Art Dehoyos at (209) 385-6912 or by email at dehoyosa@cityofmerced.org.