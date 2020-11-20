Aryan Brotherhood and Fresnecks busted in an alleged drug/gun operation

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A major federal and state operation aimed at drug and gun trafficking involving a white gang known as the Fresnecks and associates of the Aryan Brotherhood, authorities announced Friday.

The arrests were announced at a press conference Friday morning. Authorities said the arrest was the result of a multiagency investigation.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said 39 federal and state search warrants were served in Fresno, Santa Maria, Los Angeles, and Montana. Multiple guns, and over 7 pounds of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and heroin were found and seized as a result of these searches. Additionally, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation conducted searches of 63 cells in 14 state prisons in California related to this investigation.

Among the items seized in the prisons were cellphones and drugs.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said on Nov. 19 law enforcement agencies executed 26 search warrants and 65 arrest warrants in Fresno County, Los Angeles County, San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Tulare County.

Over the course of the investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood, Fresnecks, and their associates, 102 arrests were made, and 47 firearms, 89 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.75 pounds of heroin, and $136,156 were seized.