Arson suspected as haystack near Dinuba fitted with Nunes and Trump campaign signs torched for 2nd time in 2 weeks

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Arsonists are suspected of torching a haystack fitted with signs for Rep. Devin Nunes and President Donald Trump near Dinuba on Saturday night for the second time in two weeks, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and firefighters responded around 10 p.m. to the area of Road 80 and Avenue 384 near Dinuba for a report of a fire, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. A large haystack with numerous campaign signs for Republican candidates was ablaze.

Detectives found evidence indicating the fire was started on purpose.

Ritchie said it was the second blaze at the location in less than two weeks. Both are believed to be arson.

An investigation continues and evidence found at the scene will not be released at this time, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.