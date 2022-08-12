MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say.

According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson.

On July 21, fire and law enforcement personnel responded to a vegetation fire outside of the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort. Officials say after investigating they determined the fire to be arson and soon located and arrested Bradley in Merced.

Bradley was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of arson in the Dalton Fire.