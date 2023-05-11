COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of arson on a business in Coalinga, officials with the Coalinga Fire Department say.

On April 11th at approximately 8:00 p.m., Coalinga Fire responded to a structure fire in the area of Houston and Barker Streets. While fighting the blaze, firefighters say they were notified by witnesses that a person was seen leaving the area at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators were called in, and over the course of two days, say they were able to identify a person of interest to bring in for questioning. While they searched for that individual, they say more information and evidence came to light to build their case.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:20 p.m. fire investigators received a tip that the suspect was at a nearby business. Investigators, along with officers from the Coalinga Police Department, located the suspect who they identified as 40-year-old Jorge Ruiz.

He was arrested on unrelated charges and questioned about the fire. Ruiz was uncooperative and refused to speak with investigators, officials say.

On Wednesday investigators say they received additional information and evidence in this case. Late Wednesday afternoon, Ruiz was charged on suspicion of arson, burglary, and possession of controlled substances and was booked into the Fresno County Jail.