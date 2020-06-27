Arrests made in Clovis speaker sale shooting, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for robbery and assault with a firearm following a speaker sale in Clovis that resulted in a shooting, according to police.

Officers say 21-year-old transient Jason Paredes and 19-year-old Fresno resident Kaitlin Henderson were identified as two of the three suspects who displayed a gun and stole speakers from someone who was attempting to sell them on Thursday. They then fired the gun at the victim while driving away.

Both suspects were booked into Fresno County Jail later that day and detectives are working to locate the third suspect. He is described as a white male with blonde hair, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, and with his hair in a bun.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Clovis Police Department on 559-324-2800.

