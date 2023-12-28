SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people allegedly involved in a deadly double-shooting Selma over nine months ago were arrested on Thursday, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say the shooting originally took place on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, when they received several calls at around 5 p.m. about gunshots heard near the 2200 block of Locust Street. Officers found one victim at the scene and a second a short distance away. One of the victims passed away following his injuries three days later.

On Thursday, officers with both the Selma Police Department and the California Department of Corrections arrested four people in both Selma and Dinuba on suspicion of homicide and accessory to homicide. The three adult suspects were identified as 53-year-old Kevin Randle, 41-year-old Erika Herrera and 40-year-old Erindira Herrera; a 16-year-old suspect was also arrested but not identified by police. All are residents of Selma.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Detective M. Hughes at (559) 896-2525.