TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects in a series of armed robberies in Tulare County that occurred between June and July have been arrested, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

On June 21st, deputies say robberies were reported within an hour and a half at Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market. The suspects in those robberies were driving a gray infinity sedan. They identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco and he was arrested on June 27.

Then, on July 19, deputies say they were called on the report of another series of robberies along Highway 99. The first happened at a Big B’s Travel Plaza, followed by one at the Pixley Shell Station, and the third one at an AM/PM, also in Pixley.







Images provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say these three incidents were reported as a man wearing dark clothing armed with a gun, demanding cash, and leaving in a Dodge Charger vehicle. The Detectives said they found out that the same suspect and car were allegedly involved in several convenience store robberies in Kern County and southern California.

This suspect was identified as 20-year-old Aron Corcuera of Wasco, who according to deputies was involved in two more robberies in Fresno, and Madera counties. Officials say Corcuera was arrested in Kern County.

These incidents are still under investigation, anyone with information should contact Detective Mathew Rascon or Sergeant Demecio Holguin at (559) 733-6218.