FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have made multiple arrests in connection to the fatal shooting of a teen outside a Fresno bowling alley in February.

On Feb. 11 around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the Bowelro on Blackstone and Sierra avenues regarding an armed disturbance.

As officers were on their way to the scene, additional calls came in reporting gunshots and a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, police say they found Devin Johnson, 18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say police and medical personnel performed life-saving efforts on Johnson before he was transferred to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to officials, investigators were able to identify Rafael Ordaz Gonzalez, 18, and Giovanni Rodriguez, 19, as the two suspects responsible for the shooting.

On Tuesday, the two teens were charged in Fresno County Superior Court for “personally and intentionally” shooting Johnson, causing him to die.

Detectives say the investigation into the homicide revealed both suspects are gang members and that the Bowlero shooting was a “gang-motivated murder involving several other criminal gang members.”

Samuel Serena, 23

Officers say on Feb. 25, a total of eight search warrants were served by detectives in connection to the homicide.

Police say Gustavo Mendez, 44, Isaac Havens, 28, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested by detectives for assault charges and for participating in the crime for the benefit of their gang.

According to detectives, investigators are still searching for Samuel Serena, 23, a parolee who police say has a warrant issued for his arrest regarding an unrelated case.

Authorities say although the investigation is complete, anyone with information on this case can contact Homicide Detective Chris Franks at (559) 621-2427 or Detective Manny Romero at (559) 621-2451.