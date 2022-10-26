HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested twice in two days for stalking a minor he had allegedly sexually abused, according to the Hanford Police Department.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a man having unlawful sexual intercourse and trying to arrange to have sex with a minor. During the investigation, officers said they were able to find evidence that supported the minor’s allegations against the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Caleb Bott.

Investigators said they arrested Bott after finding him in his vehicle later that day.

Bott was booked into the Kings County Jail that same night on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, and obstructing or resisting a police officer.

Around 1:00 p.m. the following Monday, investigators said Bott was released from jail and walked over to a tow yard where his vehicle had been since his arrest. Officers said Bott got into his car and drove it at a high rate of speed through the chain-link fence.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a report that the minor was leaving school when Bott confronted them. Officials said Bott had already left the area before officers could arrive.

Officers said they began searching for Bott and later found him parked in his car near the victim’s home.

Bott was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, stalking, and obstructing or resisting an officer.