VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department has announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man on Sunday who is suspected of stabbing a man to death earlier this year.

Police say the evening of May 30 they were called to Visalia Liquor on Whitendale

Avenue where they found a 48-year-old man who had been stabbed, and later died.

On Friday around 9:00 p.m., officers say they conducted a traffic stop near Murray Avenue and Church Street. During the stop, they arrested 29-year-old Jose De Jesus Espinoza for warrants related to the stabbing in May.

Authorities say Espinoza was booked under suspicion of violating California Penal Code 182 (conspiracy), 186.22 gang enhancement, and murder.

Anyone seeking to provide additional information to this case is asked to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234.