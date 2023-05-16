FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Sunnyside High School student in April, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they arrested Tyvanh Sysaknoi of Fresno. According to deputies around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance with gunshots at the intersection of Valentine and Princeton avenues.

When Deputies arrived they say they found Nolyn Chann down on the ground with gunshot wounds. Deputies administered CPR and worked with EMS to get him to the hospital where he later died. According to officials Chann lived in Clovis and was a student at Sunnyside High School in Fresno.

According to officials Chann and others were allegedly attacking Sysaknoi, who is a rival gang member. Sysaknoi retaliated by allegedly shooting at the group of young men, striking Chann.

Officials say the shooting happened near the Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Temple. Where a large public celebration was taking place with hundreds of guests. Deputies say the people allegedly involved in the shooting were in this area of town to attend the event at the Temple.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says they have filed a charge of voluntary manslaughter against him. Sysaknoi bail is $95,000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact Detective Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8208.