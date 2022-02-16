Arrest made in Porterville stabbing, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Porterville Police arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly stabbed a person multiple times during a fight earlier in the week.

Police say they identified the suspect as Francisco Nunez, a 23-year-old from Porterville.

Police say that around 11:09 a.m Tuesday, a fight broke out between Nunez and the victim. During the fight, Nunez stabbed the victims multiple times with a sharp metal object, according to police. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Nunez was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials.