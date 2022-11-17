MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby in Merced.

The arrest was announced on Thursday by the Merced Police Department.

Officers say Darius King Grigsby was shot and killed on November 9 while his mother and a friend walked him in a stroller in the area of Q Street and 12th Street in Merced. When officers arrived, they found Darius suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital where officials said he died.

The name of the individual arrested was not officially released by the Merced Police Department.