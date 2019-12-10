Arrest made in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old Fresno County boy

The suspect had previously been in a relationship with the victims’ mother

SALINAS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Salinas arrested a suspect believed to have shot and killed a 16-year-old San Joaquin boy on Monday night, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call came around 9 p.m. from the Garden Valley Apartments near Cherry Lane and Sutter Avenue.

Deputies say the 16-year-old had been shot and killed and his older brother in his 20s had been injured.

He was being rushed to the hospital by family when deputies made a traffic stop on the vehicle, believing there was a suspect inside.

He was identified Tuesday as Angel Trejo.

An ambulance then took the second victim to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition, and his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s MAGEC team (Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium) collaborated with officers of the Salinas Police Department to arrest a suspect.

The suspect is Hileberto Valtierra Jr., 36, of Le Grand (Merced County).

Salinas Police apprehended Valtierra during a traffic stop after he was seen riding as a passenger in a car that had left a home on the 1600 block of Cherokee Drive in Salinas, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Working throughout the night and the early morning hours, detectives developed information that Valtierra might have traveled to Salinas.

Sheriff’s detectives secured a search warrant for a home on Cherokee Drive and were assisted by the Salinas Police SWAT team. While in the area of the home, officers noticed a car with a man in it who matched Valtierra’s description.

Officers pulled the car over near Cherokee Dr. and Quintero Circle. They confirmed it was Valtierra and they took him into custody without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Arrangements are being made to transport Valtierra to Fresno to be booked into jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said a motive has not been established, however, they say it’s clear that Valtierra knew both of his victims.

Valtierra had previously been in a dating relationship with the victims’ mother, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Adrian Villegas at (559) 600-8210 or submit an anonymous tip to Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.