Arrest made in connection to arson of southeast Fresno coffee shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to the arson of a southeast Fresno coffee shop, according to Fresno Police.

Sandra Seyler, 55, of Fresno (Fresno Police)

Sandra Seyler, 55, of Fresno, was arrested for allegedly setting fire to the McCoys Coffee Shop in the area of Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue on Oct. 15.

Fresno Fire Department reported that the building was a total loss.

Police said investigators used surveillance video from the restaurant and neighboring businesses in their investigation. Seyler is currently in the Fresno County Jail.

