FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest in a 36-year-old homicide cold case in southwest Fresno.

According to the Fresno Police Department in 2009, the case of 22-year-old Jacqueline Denise Henry, a young mother of an infant son who was found dead in the early afternoon on February 24, 1987, was reopened by a detective assigned to the Cold Case Unit.

Police say in February of 1987, the body of a deceased woman was found in an open field at the corner of Church and Fig avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a naked woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Homicide detectives say they were assigned to the case and identified the victim as Jacqueline Denise Henry, who had been reported missing by her family three days earlier.

Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say they determined that Jacqueline had been killed several days earlier in the parking lot of a church across the street, then dragged and left in the open field.

According to police, no witnesses were ever located, and the suspect was never identified. In 2009, the case was reopened by a detective assigned to the Cold Case Unit.

After review, several items of evidence originally collected from the scene and autopsy that may have contained DNA evidence were submitted to the California Department of Justice Fresno Regional Laboratory for analysis.

In February of 2022, the Fresno Police Department say they received a notification from the CAL-DNA Data Bank, identifying 71-year-old Carl Eugene Sears as a possible suspect.

Homicide detectives say they have worked with the Fresno County DAs office, culminating in an arrest warrant for Sears. a registered sex offender on parole. On Friday, July 21, Sears was booked into the Fresno County Jail.