FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An arrest has been made in a 2021 homicide case, police announced Thursday.

Fresno police announced the arrest of Michael Fitch, 32, in the 2021 killing of Cory Smith.

On March 1, 2021, Smith was found in the area of Pierce and Montecito avenues. Investigators say Smith had been shot after a failed robbery and attempted robbery. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Fitch was located by undercover detectives on Thursday in the area of Butler and Maple avenues. Officers say Fitch had a handgun but was taken into custody without incident.

Fitch, who investigators say has an extensive criminal history, was booked into Fresno County jail. He will face charges of murder, police say.