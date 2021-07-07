Arrest made after Tulare County assault and kidnapping victim left in Clovis, deputies say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for an assault and kidnapping on Sunday by Tulare County Sheriff’s Office – was located and arrested on Wednesday by Clovis Police.

Deputies say Benjamin Garcia, 32, assaulted a woman at a house in Orosi on Sunday, forced her into a car against her will, and drove to the Clovis area where the assault continued.

Deputies said Garcia left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The woman was taken to an area hospital for her injuries.

Clovis Police Department received a tip that Garcia was in an apartment complex in the city and located him there. He is set to be extradited to Tulare County to face felony charges.