FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The California Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday an arrest in a homicide investigation that happened on June 12, 2022.

According to the authorities, on Sunday, June 22, 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco Jr. was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue when he was shot.

CHP officers say Carrasco was transported to a local hospital but later was pronounced deceased.

CHP was offering a $3,000 cash reward in exchange for information that helped find, identify, and arrest the suspect of this homicide.

As a result of a lengthy and thorough investigation, CHP says Shamon Butler and Aquila Bailey, both from Fresno, were identified as the parties responsible for the death of Carrasco.

Officials say the investigation further revealed Butler and Bailey perpetrated this crime for the benefit of their criminal street gang.

On November 1, 2023, CHP says Bailey was taken into custody on murder charges. Butler was already in custody at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) in Jamestown on a separate case.

On November 7, 2023, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, they filed murder charges with special circumstances against both Butler and Bailey.